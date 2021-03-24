This is How Maria Sharapova Spent Her First Paycheck Money

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova left a huge void in the tennis world when she retired last year. The two-time French Open champion, who drew the curtains on a 19-year long career, is estimated to have an approximate net worth of $195 million as of 2020, according to The Richest.

Holder of five Grand Slam titles, Sharapova from a young age has been fond of fashion. Now a successful full-time entrepreneur, Sharapova recently revealed how she spent the money she got from her first paycheck. To date, the five-time Grand Slam champion is nostalgic about her first-ever prize money and what she gifted herself with it.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram and wrote it was a mature investment when she was 17 years old. Sharapova said that her earliest paycheck had gone towards collecting pieces made by Elsa Peretti, a renowned Italian jewellery designer who passed away on March 18, 2021, at the age of 80. She mourned the death of Peretti by sharing an article by Vogue Magazine which featured an image of the late designer immersed in work. With great sadness, the Russian star wrote, “I collected Elsa Peretti’s @tiffanyandco pieces with my first prize money checks from tournaments (sad and broken heart emojis).”

After a long and glorious career, Sharapova left the world of professional tennis after losing in the first round in the Australian Open to Croatian Donna Vekic. Taking her love for art and design to another level after bidding adieu to tennis, Sharapova teamed up with an architectural group to cement her spot in the business world.

Talking about Elsa Peretti, the fashion model turned jewellery designer died in her sleep at her home in Sant Martí Vell, a village in Spain. According to Vogue, Peretti’s designs represented almost 10 per cent of Tiffany’s global sales. The famed jewellery designer and member of the Tiffany family since 1974 was the brain behind the elegant, sculptural creations for the house. She repositioned sterling silver as a luxury material and revolutionized taste in accessories.