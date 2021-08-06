This Is Not A Defeat But A Win! Social Media Lauds Indian Women's Hockey Team Despite Losing Olympics Bronze Play-off 3-4 to Great Britain

The history-making Indian women’s hockey team’s dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games here on Friday. The Indian women had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.

But the maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds as world no.4 Great Britain, who were gold-winners in the 2016 Rio Games, came out on top in the pulsating encounter.

India vs Great Britain: Highlights | Match Report

Here is how social media reacted:

What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent 🙏@TheHockeyIndia you’ve done something special at #Tokyo2020 - the next few years look very bright 👏 pic.twitter.com/9ce6j3lw25— Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) August 6, 2021

Bravo to the Indian Women’s hockey team !!It’s ok !! Thank you for the thrilling matches & there’s much to look forward to from Indian Hockey. We’ll be cheering y’all soon in your next tournament #ind #Cheer4Indiia #Olympics— Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 6, 2021

Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia . #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/b6RSXbp9rN— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2021

Proud of this team. ✊🏾 #TeamIndia women’s team.— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 6, 2021

The performance of the Indian women’s hockey team has been one of the best stories of the Tokyo #Olympics They played as a team and gave it their all. Cannot ask for any more. Thank you for giving us fans so many wonderful memories 🙏🇮🇳🏑— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2021

Absolutely remarkable performance by Indian Women’s #Hockey team throughout their #TokyoOlympics Campaign! This women’s team has come a long way with their determination and passion for the game. We are proud of them & wishing @TheHockeyIndia very best for the future.#Olympics— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) August 6, 2021

हॉकी का सुनहरा दौर वापस लौट आया है ! 🇮🇳Don’t break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world!I appreciate our Women’s Hockey for making India proud. #Cheer4India !! https://t.co/74J5QwxrYN pic.twitter.com/xMaGC3yLg6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021

The heartbreak came a day after the Indian men’s team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany.

The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at half time. But a desperate Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India’s hands.

India scored three goals in a span of five minutes through Gurjit Kaur (25th, 26th minutes) and Vandana Katariya (29th) to stun Great Britain. But the Britishers found the net four times through Elena Rayer (16th), Sarah Robertson (24th), skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th) and Grace Baldson (48th) to emerge winners.

India’s best performance in the Olympics was a fourth place finish in the 1980 Moscow Games. In that edition, there were no semifinals as only six teams competed in a round-robin format with the top two featuring in the final.

