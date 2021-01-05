'This is Not Good Enough': Saina Nehwal Complains About Regulations During Thailand Tournaments

Saina Nehwal was unhappy with the regulations set by Badminton World Federation (BWF) for the Thailand tournaments and called on the world federation to sort out the issues. Saina complained that the regulations are such that do not allow the players to be in their best condition and shape for the upcoming tournaments. Saina and company had flown from India to Bangkok on Sunday while PV Sindhu made her way to the tournaments from London.

All eyes are now on the two Super 1000 events -- Yonex Thailand Open (January 12-17) and Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24) as the world's best return to action following a prolonged break.

Saina complained that the players were not allowed access to the physios and trainers during the entire duration of four weeks for the tournaments, which hampered their ability to stay in good condition.

"The physios and trainers cannot meet us during the entire tour after all of us have tested negative ? @bwfmedia @bwf_ac 4 weeks of this, how is it possible to maintain ourselves . We want to play the tournament in good condition. Please sort this @bwfmedia," she tweeted.

She further complained about the practice and gym timings, that she felt was way too less.

"Practice only for an hour everyday for the entire team ? Gym timings the same ... considering March being the important Olympic qualification period this is not good enough to be in good shape . @bwfmedia

"No Time for warm ups / taping / cool downs / stretches..we are talking about the best players in the world competing isn’t it ? We’ve spent a lot of money getting the physios and trainers along with us . If they can’t help us then why was this not told before ? @bwfmedia," she added.

Saina said she had to resort to tweeting out the issues as the BWF did not respond to her.

Sindhu has been handed relatively an easy draw but tough outings await Saina as the Indian duo returns to international competition in Thailand, nearly 10 months after Covid-19 pandemic halted all tournaments globally.

World champion Sindhu, seeded sixth, will open against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, while Saina, who has recently recovered from Covid-19 , will face formidable Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, seeded third, in the first round.

In the next tournament, Sindhu, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and has been training in London for the last two months, will meet Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round, while London Olympics bronze medallist Saina will square off against another Thai star player Ratchanok Inthanon, seeded fourth.