'This Match Truly Deserved More Than One Champion': Dominic Thiem After Beating Alexander Zverev to Win US Open

Dominic Thiem outlasted Alexander Zverev mentally in a nervy and taxing US Open final to win his first Grand Slam title and become the first man in Open Era to come from two sets down and win the championship in Flushing Meadows. He beat Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) as the tennis world got its new men's singles Grand Slam champion after six years.

At one point, Zverev looked like firing all cylinders and Thiem looked down and out but it was the Austrian's gritty self that helped him turn this around. For Zverev, the nervousness took over in the most crucial of moments and he had to pay the price for it.

After the match, Thiem took to Twitter to express how the final truly resonated his career and reiterated that this final deserved "more than one champion."

"It had to be like this - my career was always like the match today - many ups and downs and I love the way it turned out.

"This match truly deserved more than one champion and I'm sure that you @AlexZverev will also lift this trophy sometimes soon. Thank you for being a great rival and more so for being a real friend on tour," he wrote.

This match truly deserved more than one champion and I'm sure that you @AlexZverev will also lift this trophy sometimes soon. Thank you for being a great rival and more so for being a real friend on tour. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) September 14, 2020

Zverev was two sets and a break up but Thiem fought back and hard to force it to the fifth set. In the fifth, the German was serving for the championship before the Austrian broke him and brought up his own opportunity to serve out the match. Thiem couldn't do it too as Zverev broke him back to take the final to a deciding set tiebreak.

ALSO READ | Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev's Unique Handshake, Hug at Net Shows Their Friendship

In the tiebreak, Zverev saved two championship points but couldn't save a third and Thiem managed to trump him after all.

Zverev, on Instagram, congratulated Thiem and hoped for more battles against him.

"Congrats to @domithiem on an unbelievable match. Great battle and hopefully many more to come," he said.