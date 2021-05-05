This Will Pass: Jwala Gutta Writes Inspiring Post as India Battle Covid-19 Pandemic

Ace Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta on Wednesday used a very famous quote to inspire her fans to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.Gutta shared a snap of herself in a yellow saree on Twitter, saying “sending you some colours” in these tough situation.It looks like the picture shared by Gutta is from her Haldi ceremony. She recently tied the knot with actor-producer Vishnu Vishal at a day wedding. Gutta and Vishal’s marriage was a close-knit affair with a handful of attendees as the second wave of corona wreak-havoc in the country.

Along with the snap, Gutta also wrote a very famous quote with a tweak,“This will pass…I know it.”

The original quote reads,"This too shall pass". The quote is taken from the writings of the medieval Persian Sufi poets. It represents the temporary nature of the human condition, meaning, it does not matter how freighting a situation is, someday it would be over. Meanwhile, Gutta has taken an indefinite break from badminton. Gutta started her career in badminton in the late 1990s.

The 37-year-old has represented India in women’s as well mixed doubles categories in many international events. Gutta has 316 wins under her belt from both the categories – most by an Indian.

Gutta was ranked sixth in BWF mixed double rankings in 2010. It is also her highest ranking in badminton career so far. Five years later, Gutta again managed to break in the top ten rankings in 2015.

In her 18-year-long career, Gutta had brought many laurels to the country, including a silver medal at the 2009 Superseries Masters Finals and a bronze at the 2011 World Championships.Gutta has also won gold and a silver medal in women’s double event in Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014, respectively. The Indian star also won a silver and one bronze medal in mixed events in CWG 2010 and 2006, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here