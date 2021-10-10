Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: All You Need to Know - Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming

Saina Nehwal is back in badminton action as the Indian women’s team play in the Uber Cup, starting on Sunday while the men’s team including Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will be in action in the Thomas Cup in Aarhus, Denmark. After the disappointment of Sudirman Cup, where India performed below par, the teams will now be looking to improve their show at the Thomas and Uber Cup.

In the Thomas Cup, India are grouped alongside defending champions China, the Netherlands and Tahiti in Group C. In total, 16 teams have been divided into four groups.

Uber Cup has 16 teams too and Group B includes Scotland, Spain and Thailand along with India. Defending champions Japan are in Group A.

INDIA SQUADS

Thomas Cup: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kiran George, Sameer Verma, Dhruv Kapila, M.R. Arjun, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan.

Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Tasnim Mir, Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, Gayatri Gopichand.

INDIA GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE

Thomas Cup

October 10 (Sunday): India vs Netherlands - 10:30PM IST

October 12 (Tuesday): India vs Tahiti - 10:30PM IST

October 14 (Thursday): India vs China - 12:00PM IST

Uber Cup

October 10 (Sunday): India vs Spain - 12:00PM IST

October 12 (Tuesday): India vs Scotland - 12:00PM IST

October 13 (Wednesday): India vs Thailand - 12:00PM IST

Where can we watch Thomas Cup and Uber Cup 2021 matches on TV?

The badminton enthusiasts in India can catch Thomas Cup and Uber Cup 2021 on TV at Star Sports 3.

Where can we live stream Thomas Cup and Uber Cup 2021 matches?

The Thomas Cup and Uber Cup matches will be live streaming on Disney+Hotstar website and app.

