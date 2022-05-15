Thomas and Uber Cup: India Heaps Praise on Twitter After Historic Title

Team India made history in Thailand as they beat Indonesia by a score of three to nothing to clinch the coveted Thomas Cup trophy.

Wins for Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy sealed a memorable victory against a nation that has won the tournament fourteen times.

The victory triggered a flurry of emotions and praise on Twitter with renowned personalities from various walks of life taking to the social platform to congratulate the team that helped fly the Indian flag at the event in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Honourable Narendra Modi tweeted “The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

On the night before the final, Chirag Shetty rallied support for the team asking the Indian community residing in Bangkok to turn up and voice their support for the team on the big day. Tweeting “To the Indian Community in Bangkok. If you can then please do come to support us in the stadium tomorrow for our Thomas Cup Semi finals against Denmark. We need it more than ever! Let’s create history."

And the boys did script history indeed.

Badminton icon Saina Nehwal expressed joy on the momentous achievement calling it a great win for team India.

Indian football legend Sunil Chettri was evidently thrilled with the victory as his heartfelt tweet read “What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen. Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don’t let anyone tell you it can’t be done."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur marked the achievement by announced a cash reward of Rupees 1 Crore to the team in recognition of the historic feat.

Viren Rasquina, former captain of the Indian hockey team tweeted, “Thomas Cup Champions 2022 - INDIA. Created history. First time ever. One of the most momentous day in Indian sport."

One of India’s favourite sons and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar commended the maiden crown.

An unparalleled feat, sure to bolster the popularity of the sport in the nation and pursue youngsters to take up the game.

