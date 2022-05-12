Thomas and Uber Cup: India Men Through to Semis for the 1st Time in 43 Years, Secure a Medal

It was a milestone moment for team India as the men’s unit booked their berth in the semi-final of the Thomas and Uber Cup after a tough fight against Malaysia on Thursday.

Malaysia took the lead early in the tie when Lee Zii Jii defeated up and coming Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-9.

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty levelled things as they beat the pair of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzudin 21-19, 21-15.

Kidambi Srikanth gave India the lead as he beat Ng Tze Yong 21-11, 21-17.

Malaysia pegged India back with a victory from Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yo got the better of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, beating the pair 19-21 and 17-21.

Heading into the make or break match, Prannoy HS downed Leong Jun Hao 21-13 and 21-8.

The victory ensured India will take home a medal from the event.

