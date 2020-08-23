SPORTS

Thomas, Bonner Lead Sun To 85-62 Win Over Liberty

Alyssa Thomas scored 25 points on 10of14 shooting, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 8562 on Saturday.

BRADENTON, Fla.: Alyssa Thomas scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-62 on Saturday.

Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and Briann January scored 11 for Connecticut (6-8), which has won five of its last seven.

The Liberty (1-12), who have lost seven in a row, never led. The Sun took a 45-38 lead into halftime and outscored New York 21-11 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 17 points. They shot 37% from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

New York announced Saturday that Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, will not need surgery on her injured ankle, although there is no timetable for her return. The point guard suffered a grade 3 sprain of the ankle on July 31 and was originally expected to miss approximately a month.

  • First Published: August 23, 2020, 6:47 AM IST
