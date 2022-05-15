Read more

India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament.

In Sunday’s final, India take on Indonesia, who edged out China 3-2 in the other semifinal.

If the Indians win the title, it will truly be a historic moment for the sport of badminton as India will become only the sixth country ever to win the Thomas Cup title. Only Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan have won the title in the prestigious event since its format was changed and China started participating in 1982.

But India face a tough ask against Indonesia, the most successful country in Thomas Cup history with 14 titles.

The current Indonesia team is quite strong and they proved their mettle by prevailing over China in the semis.

World No 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting will lead their charge against Lakshya Sen, who is ranked 9th in BWF Rankings, in the first singles.

They have a strong first doubles pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, who with their respective regular partners Hendra Setiawan and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon form the top two men’s doubles pairs in BWF World Rankings and though Rankireddy and Shetty are one of the most improved doubles pair in recent times, they will have to be at their best to overcome the Indonesian pair.

Kidambi Srikanth will definitely hold the edge over Indonesia’s second singles player — Jonathan Christie, it will all depend on the second doubles pair and Prannoy if India has to make it the most memorable day in its badminton history.

But the Indians are upbeat after winning two close encounters and making a historic final and they want to go on and annex the title.

“We aren’t done yet. Let’s keep going!,” Chirag Shetty tweeted on Saturday as he urged the Indian community in Bangkok to reach the Impact Arena in large numbers to support the Indian team in its historic pursuit.

They will need all the support if they have to overcome Indonesia in the final.

What date Thomas Cup 2022 Final match between India vs Indonesia will be played?

The Thomas Cup 2022 final match between India and Indonesia will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the Thomas Cup 2022 final match India vs Indonesia be played?

The Thomas Cup final match between India and Indonesia will be played at the Impact Arena, in Bangkok, Thailand.

What time will the Thomas Cup 2022 final match India vs Indonesia begin?

The Thomas Cup final match between India and Indonesia will begin at 11:30 am IST onwards.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Indonesia match?

Thomas Cup final match between India vs Indonesia match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Indonesia match?

Thomas Cup final match between India vs Indonesia is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

