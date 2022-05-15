CHANGE LANGUAGE
  India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup Final Live Score Updates: Lakshya Sen Loses 1st Game

Live now

Auto Refresh

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup Final Live Score Updates: Lakshya Sen Loses 1st Game

Thomas Cup Final, India vs Indonesia: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila aim for history

News18.com | May 15, 2022, 12:03 IST
Thomas Cup Final: India vs Indonesia

Thomas Cup Final Live Score Updates, India vs Indonesia: The injury to singles player HS Prannoy will be a matter of concern as India take on 14-time champions Indonesia in a maiden, historic final in the Thomas Cup team badminton championship on Sunday. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 15, 2022 10:27 IST

Order of Play

First Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

First Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan/ Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo

Second Singles: Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie

If needed –

Second Doubles: M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Third Singles: H S Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

May 15, 2022 12:03 IST

India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting glides across the court at ease to toy with Lakshya Sen as he takes the first game quite easily. A lot of work to do for the Indian as the Indonesian got 12 straight points!

Lakshya Sen 8-21 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

May 15, 2022 11:56 IST

India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

After losing the first two points as he took time to adjust to the drift, Lakshya Sen took the aggressive approach against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting but it is the Indonesian who leads at the break in the first game.

Lakshya Sen 7-11 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

May 15, 2022 11:52 IST

How's the Josh?

India is ready!

May 15, 2022 11:34 IST

India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

India’s Lakshya Sen takes on Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the first singles clash!

May 15, 2022 11:14 IST

A Preview of the Final

Thomas Cup Final Preview –

May 15, 2022 11:03 IST

Prannoy is Fired Up

HS Prannoy is ready!

May 15, 2022 10:51 IST

The Matches

The matches –

May 15, 2022 10:27 IST

Order of Play

May 15, 2022 11:52 IST

How's the Josh?

LIVE

India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament.

In Sunday’s final, India take on Indonesia, who edged out China 3-2 in the other semifinal.

If the Indians win the title, it will truly be a historic moment for the sport of badminton as India will become only the sixth country ever to win the Thomas Cup title. Only Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan have won the title in the prestigious event since its format was changed and China started participating in 1982.

But India face a tough ask against Indonesia, the most successful country in Thomas Cup history with 14 titles.

The current Indonesia team is quite strong and they proved their mettle by prevailing over China in the semis.

World No 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting will lead their charge against Lakshya Sen, who is ranked 9th in BWF Rankings, in the first singles.

They have a strong first doubles pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, who with their respective regular partners Hendra Setiawan and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon form the top two men’s doubles pairs in BWF World Rankings and though Rankireddy and Shetty are one of the most improved doubles pair in recent times, they will have to be at their best to overcome the Indonesian pair.

Kidambi Srikanth will definitely hold the edge over Indonesia’s second singles player — Jonathan Christie, it will all depend on the second doubles pair and Prannoy if India has to make it the most memorable day in its badminton history.

But the Indians are upbeat after winning two close encounters and making a historic final and they want to go on and annex the title.

“We aren’t done yet. Let’s keep going!,” Chirag Shetty tweeted on Saturday as he urged the Indian community in Bangkok to reach the Impact Arena in large numbers to support the Indian team in its historic pursuit.

They will need all the support if they have to overcome Indonesia in the final.

What date Thomas Cup 2022 Final match between India vs Indonesia will be played?

The Thomas Cup 2022 final match between India and Indonesia will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the Thomas Cup 2022 final match India vs Indonesia be played?

The Thomas Cup final match between India and Indonesia will be played at the Impact Arena, in Bangkok, Thailand.

What time will the Thomas Cup 2022 final match India vs Indonesia begin?

The Thomas Cup final match between India and Indonesia will begin at 11:30 am IST onwards.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Indonesia match?

Thomas Cup final match between India vs Indonesia match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Indonesia match?

Thomas Cup final match between India vs Indonesia is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

