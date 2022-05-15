Thomas Cup Heroes Get Congratulatory Phone Call from PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Honourable Narendra Modi called up and congratulated the Indian badminton team that scripted history at the Thomas Cup in Thailand by winning the tournament for the very first time in history.

The Indian team beat defending champions Indonesia, who have won the tournament fourteen times, in the finals by a clinching the first three matches to win 3-0.

The nation was elated by the unparalleled feat and wishes poured in from every corner of the country, headlined by none other than the Prime Minister himself.

A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

The players who had brought laurels to the nation by achieving this historic feat were thrilled to receive personal commendation from the nation’s highest office.

Srikanth Kidambi who sealed the title with his victory over Jonathan Christie thanked PM Modi for his personal phone call after the win in Thailand.

Before I can even gather my thoughts ,it was my absolute honour to have Just spoken to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji who personally called to congratulate our young team .Sir , your words of support makes this success sweeter and https://t.co/dxRnJCzlhk was MY absolute— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 15, 2022

HS Prannoy who helped India reach the finals with crucial wins in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals against Malaysia and Denmark respectively, also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the note of congratulations from the PM.

I am really honoured and thankful to our honourable Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for calling and talking with me and the whole team and congratulating us for winning the Badminton World Cup ( Thomas cup)Really appreciate your great and continous support .@BAI_Media — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 15, 2022

Lakshya Sen who set India en route to the 3-0 win in the finals with a win in the first game after struggling to find his best form until the big night also thanked the honourable Prime Minister.

Thank you sir, you talking to us and congratulating us has further motivated us to do even better for the country, we need your blessings and support 🙏 https://t.co/D4I88Aqq8J— Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) May 15, 2022

Team India achieved this massive feat with all odds stacked against them at the beginning of the tournament. This victory is sure to do down as a landmark moment in the sporting annals of the nation.

