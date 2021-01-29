Thomas, Johnson On USA Basketball's Next AmeriCup Roster

News18 Logo

NBA veterans Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson are on USA Basketballs roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying next month.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.: NBA veterans Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson are on USA Basketballs roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying next month.

The Americans have already clinched an AmeriCup berth but still have two more games to play, against Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20. Those games will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

USA Basketball said Friday that Joe Prunty will coach the Americans in those games, assisted by Othella Harrington and Yale coach James Jones.

The Americans will train in San Juan from Feb. 13 through Feb. 18, and plan on releasing the full roster for the two qualifying games next week.

AmeriCup to be held in September 2022 is the 12-team tournament that serves as the championship of the teams in the FIBA Americas zone, covering nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. USA Basketball has won the AmeriCup title seven times in nine previous attempts.


