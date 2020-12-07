Thomas Müller Playing Himself Back Into Germany Contention

BERLIN: Thomas Mllers inspirational performances for Bayern Munich are fueling growing calls for his reinstatement to the German national team.

Mller is arguably in the best form of his long career while the Germany team is struggling. Joachim Lws side was thrashed 6-0 by Spain in the Nations League last month Germanys biggest loss since 1931.

Mller is the only Bayern player apart from captain Manuel Neuer to have played in every Bundesliga game so far this season, and he scored two goals Saturday to keep Bayern top with a 3-3 draw against Leipzig.

He already has six goals and five assists in 10 league games this season. Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more (12) for Bayern.

Mller’s performances are helping to inspire Bayerns younger players, too. With no fans in stadiums in Germany due to restrictions against the coronavirus , Mller could be heard urging players like Kingsley Coman, Leroy San and 17-year-old Jamal Musiala against Leipzig.

Mller also came off the bench to convert a penalty in Lewandowskis absence for Bayern to draw at Atltico Madrid 1-1 in the Champions League the previous Tuesday. It wasnt a game Bayern had to win the defending champions were already sure of progression to the next round but Mllers commitment remained the same.

Former West Germany goalkeeper Bodo Illgner became the latest to call for Lw to recall the 31-year-old Mller on Monday, when he told Kicker magazine, Every coach wants a professional like that in their team, every player too.

Lw hasnt picked Mller since he announced in March 2019 that he was no longer counting on 2014 World Cup winners Mller, Jrme Boateng and Mats Hummels. Their replacements have not impressed so far.

Lws own position as coach has been called into question after a string of underwhelming performances and poor results, but he received backing from the German soccer federation last week when it said he should unreservedly continue.

Illgner, who helped West Germany win the World Cup in 1990, said there were two reasons the federation was sticking with Lw: A lack of an alternative at this time and also that he had successful times that shouldnt be forgotten.

Lw has been in charge for 189 games and has a contract until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former internationals like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lothar Matthus had previously called on Lw to restore Mller, Hummels and Boateng to the team.

Mller was again asked about his potential return on Saturday.

This issue is very, very far away for me. The next international break isnt until March. I try to help the team Im on the pitch with, to reach our goals. You can discuss everything else as much as you want. Ill keep going and then well see, Mller said.

He was diplomatic when asked about the federations decision to stick with Lw as coach.

The federation decided it, so all of us Germans have to get behind this decision and do all we can to get things going again and with Joachim Lw we will get things going again, Mller said.

