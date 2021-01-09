News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Thomas Scores 22 To Lift Sacred Heart Over Merrimack 68-62
1-MIN READ

Tyler Thomas had 22 points as Sacred Heart defeated Merrimack 6862 on Friday.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.: Tyler Thomas had 22 points as Sacred Heart defeated Merrimack 68-62 on Friday.

Mike Sixsmith had 17 points for Sacred Heart (3-4, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil added 13 rebounds.

Mykel Derring had 13 points for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1). Malik Edmead added 10 points and Jordan Minor had seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Warriors with the win. Merrimack defeated Sacred Heart 97-90 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


