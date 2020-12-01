Thompson's Career Game Leads Indiana In Maui Invitational.

ASHEVILLE, N.C.: Race Thompson set career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Al Durham added 19 points, and Indiana beat Providence 79-58 on Monday in the relocated Maui Invitational.

Thompson scored with 9:50 remaining in the first half to give Indiana a 19-9 lead, and the Hoosiers held a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Durham closed the first half with two free throws for a 37-24 advantage.

Thompson, who is in his fourth year in the program, recorded his first career double-double after making 8 of 12 shots. He topped his previous bests of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Rob Phinisee added 11 points with five assists for Indiana (2-0). The Hoosiers shot 45.2% from the field, scored 17 points off turnovers and outrebounded Providence 42-33.

Nate Watson and David Duke each scored 12 points for Providence (1-1), which was picked by the coaches to finish third in the Big East. The Friars were 19 of 51 from the field (37.3%), including 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Indiana advances to play No. 17 Texas on Tuesday, while Providence faces Davidson. The tournament is being played in North Carolina instead of Hawaii due to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25