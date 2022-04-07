Thor Bjornsson learning moves of legend Lennox Lewis before ‘Heaviest Boxing Match in History’ against Eddie Hall

In preparation for “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History,” Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson revealed that he has been studying the moves of heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis to beat his opponent Eddie Hall. Bjornsson told SPORTbible that he has been trying to copy Lennox Lewis’ moves and has made major technical improvements. He added that he looks up to a lot of boxers. “Lennox Lewis, Tysojn Fury… many, many others that are active today,” he was quoted as saying.

Bjornsson, who is popular for playing the ‘Mountain’ in Game of Thrones, said he has a very specific style and everyone has their own, but he’s trying to learn from people like Lennox Lewis. “I’ve thought he has a good jab, tall guy, moves well, great ring IQ,” Bjornsson expressed.

Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson have had a long-running rivalry between them. It started back in 2017 when a controversial referee decision declared Eddie Hall the winner of a competition known as “The Viking Press”. This happened because the referee deducted one of Bjornsson’s repetitions over an illegal move.

Bjornsson has ever since felt unsettled and in 2022, the deciding match is finally being held to declare who’s stronger between the two.

Bjornsson has reportedly been preparing for the fight at a training camp in Scotland under coach Billy Nelson. Eddie Hall on the other hand has been training hard in Newcastle-under-Lyme, his hometown. Hall has showcased his punching power in a series of YouTube videos on his channel. When asked by SPORTbible about Hall’s preparation, Thor said he saw plenty of weaknesses in Hall’s style and expressed that he was focusing too much on power instead of improving his style.

The deciding match between Eddie and Hafthor Bjornsson is on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The match will be held at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai at 2.30 AM IST. The match can be streamed live for free on the Segi TV website.

