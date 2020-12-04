Three Boxing Legends of Punjab to Return Awards to Show Solidarity with Protesting Farmers

Three Boxing legends of Punjab have announced that they will return their awards to show their solidarity with farmers protesting the new farm law.

Kaur Singh (1982 Asian Games Gold Medalist), Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu (Chief Coach in 5 Olympics) and Jaipal Singh (1986 Asian Games Medalist) have decided to return their Padam Shri, Dronacharya Award and Arjuna Award respectively.

Sandhu said it is his way of showing support to the farmers, who are protesting in "bitter cold without any consideration for their own well-being".

"I feel a huge morale pressure is off me. I come from a family of farmers, their fears need to be addressed. If the ongoing talks do not yield a result satisfactory to the farmers, I will return the award," Sandhu added.

GS Sandhu has served as India's national men's coach for over two decades before guiding women boxers for a couple of years.

Former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh also decided to return the Padma Shri award he received for his outstanding contribution to the sport in 1998 to express solidarity with the farmers who are protesting the new farm laws.

The two-time Olympian, who is also a Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, will return the nation's fourth-highest civilian honour on December 7 to protest the contentious farm laws enacted by the Union government.