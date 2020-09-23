Three RETRIBUTION Members Reveal their Identity after Making Debut at WWE RAW

Tuesday night's episode of WWE RAW was unique in more ways than one. The members of the RETRIBUTION for the first time revealed their identity after beating up the WWE personnel. Not only did they do that, but were also seen in action in the official match.

The episode kicked started with the announcement that the members of the RETRIBUTION signed a contract with the WWE. It must be noted that Retribution lost their first match in WWE RAW through disqualification.

Later, in the night Alexander, Lashley, and Benjamin of the Hurt Business took on three members of RETRIBUTION. It is also worth mentioning that four members of Hurt Business were pitted against 15 members of RETRIBUTION.

As per a report published in the Sportskeeda, the outing between RETRIBUTION and the Hurt Business ending up in disqualification hints at the beginning of a long term feud. The Hurt Business seem to have been wanting to put a stop to RETRIBUTION's shenanigans.

When RETRIBUTION members approached the ring their names were announced as Slapjack, T-Bar, and Mace. The said RETRIBUTION members have also changed their names on Twitter. Dijakovic has changed his name to Slapjack, Shane Thorne changed it to T-Bar and Dio Maddin made Mace his name on his profile.

After changing their names on profile these are the first reactions that they put out on the micro blogging site:

T-Bar shared an intense graphic of the members of the RETRIBUTION squad. In the caption he wrote, "We are RETRIBUTION".

Mace, on the other hand, wrote, " That era has passed. Nothing that belonged to it exists anymore."

Meanwhile, it must not be ignored that on the night on which the RETRIBUTION made its presence known was the night when MVP lost his United States Championship.

As per the report, MVP lost his match against Apollo Crews due to flickering lights. RETRIBUTION was behind the lights and had also burnt down the Performance Center's generator.