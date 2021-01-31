News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Three Score 20-plus Each For LIU In 102-88 Win
1-MIN READ

Three Score 20-plus Each For LIU In 102-88 Win

Three Score 20-plus Each For LIU In 102-88 Win

Ty Flowers had 23 points as Long Island beat St. Francis Brooklyn 10288 on Saturday. Eral Penn added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Sharks, while Jermaine Jackson Jr. chipped in 21 points.

NEW YORK: Ty Flowers had 23 points as Long Island beat St. Francis Brooklyn 102-88 on Saturday. Eral Penn added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Sharks, while Jermaine Jackson Jr. chipped in 21 points.

Flowers hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds. Jackson had eight assists and five steals.

Alex Rivera had 14 points for Long Island (6-3, 6-3 Northeast Conference).

It was the first time this season Long Island scored at least 100 points.

Chauncey Hawkins had 20 points for the Terriers (4-4, 4-3). Unique McLean added 14 points and eight rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...