Three Teams ask FIA to Investigate Ferrari and Haas

The new season of Formula One is in full swing with three races done already and the drivers heading to the Imola circuit in Italy for the upcoming race over the weekend.

Ferrari have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with as they head both the driver’s and constructor’s standings with Charles Leclerc winning two races out of three and coming in second in the other.

Carlos Sainz has also had an amazing start to the campaign as he is placed third behind teammate Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell on the driver’s standings.

American team Haas Racing endured a tumultuous pre-season with the whole drama surrounding their sponsors Uralkali and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Uralkali owner and driver Nikita’s father Dimitry Mazepin was named as one of Vladimir Putin’s enablers, and the ties between Haas and the Russian company were severed in a reaction to the military operation authorised by the Russian premier.

Kevin Magnussen was bought in as a replacement for Mazepin in the eleventh hour and has managed to earn 12 points from the three races and finds himself in the top ten of the drivers’ standings.

In a new twist of events, three F1 teams have raised alarms about the similarities between Ferrari’s F1-75 and Haas’ VF-22 cars that have handled the new change in regulations very well. The names of the teams making the claim haven’t been mentioned.

Both teams have fared extremely well in comparison to the previous year, in which Ferrari failed to record a win and Haas trailed way behind Red Bull and Mercedes.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Alpine boss Ottmar Szafnauer expressed their ‘surprise’ in regards to the upturn in the fortunes of Haas this season.

“Haas took a huge leap forward from last place. It’s an interesting step. It’s a learning curve for us because as an organization of 2,000 people that’s been successful in the past, we’re now struggling with teams that are much smaller. They must have done a great job,” commented Silver Arrows boss Wolff with a wink.

Szafnauer said, “Haas is a small team that jumped from last to third place over the winter. That comes as a bit of a surprise. I expected the balance of power to change with such a big rule reform changes little because it favours the teams that have more know-how and better infrastructure.”

“But I am convinced that the FIA ​​will investigate the case and come to the right conclusions about how similar these two cars are,” the Alpine boss said.

Drivers will be seen competing at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix over the weekend as F1 returns to Italy amid the growing Ferrari craze.

