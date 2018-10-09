GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Thai Tennis Umpires Get Life Bans for Match-fixing and Betting

Three tennis umpires from Thailand have been handed life bans for match-fixing and betting offences, including manipulating the official scoring system during matches, the sport's anti-corruption body said.

AFP

Updated:October 9, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Thai Tennis Umpires Get Life Bans for Match-fixing and Betting
Representative Image. Image credit: Getty Images.
Loading...
Three tennis umpires from Thailand have been handed life bans for match-fixing and betting offences, including manipulating the official scoring system during matches, the sport's anti-corruption body said.

Anucha Tongplew, Apisit Promchai and Chitchai Srililai "have been banned for life from officiating at or attending any professional tennis events", the Tennis Integrity Unit said.

Following an investigation, all three admitted betting on matches at which they were officiating during lower-tier ITF Futures tournaments in 2017.

They also manipulated scores inputted into the electronic scoring system "for betting-related purposes and personal profit", a statement said.

A bombshell BBC and Buzzfeed report in 2016 alleged widespread match-fixing in tennis, with the game's lower levels thought to be particularly at risk.

Last month Oliver Anderson, a former Australian Open junior champion, was convicted of match-fixing after he admitted deliberately losing a set during a Challenger tournament in 2016.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...