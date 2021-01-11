News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Three-time Dakar Rally Winner Hubert Auriol Dies At 68
1-MIN READ

Three-time Dakar Rally Winner Hubert Auriol Dies At 68

Hubert Auriol, the first competitor to win the Dakar Rally on a motorbike and in a car, has died. He was 68.

PARIS: Hubert Auriol, the first competitor to win the Dakar Rally on a motorbike and in a car, has died. He was 68.

The Dakar Rally announced that Auriol died on Sunday. It did not specify a cause but the Frenchman had battled heart disease for many years.

The charismatic Auriol won the race, which was then called the Paris-Dakar Rally, on a motorbike in 1981 and 83 and then in a car in 1992.

Auriol later became director of the race, a position he held for nearly a decade. In recent years, he had worked as a Paris-based auto racing consultant.

He inspired generations of riders and drivers and has been an integral part of the rally throughout its history, the Dakar Rally said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


