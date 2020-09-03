Three Wrestlers Including Deepak Punia Test Positive for Coronavirus at National Camp in Sonepat

In what is some bad news coming in on Thursday evening, that three wrestlers in the National camp at the Sports Authority of India in Sonepat in Haryana have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Initial reports suggest that World Championship Silver medallist Deepak Punia is among the three who have tested positive. Naveen (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) are the other two wrestlers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

With his silver at the worlds, Punia had secured a place for himself at the Tokyo Olympics.

All three have been moved to a SAI empanelled hospital.

All wrestlers were tested, upon arrival for national camp at the SAI Centre in Sonepat, as per the SAI SOP for resumption of sports activities. As per the protocol, wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff were made to undergo mandatory RTPCR test for Covid -19, SAI said.

"Three senior men's wrestlers, who had reported to the national wrestling camp at SAI Centre in Sonepat, have tested positive for COVID -19 virus," reads the statement.

"During the test wrestlers, Deepak Punia (86 kg), Navin (65 kg) and Krishan (125 kg) were found positive and have been moved to a SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring," it added.

As per protocol, all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 on arrival.

When contacted, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said the camp will go ahead as planned.

"They (the three) will be tested again after two days and if they return negative tests, they will be brought back," he told PTI.

"There is no threat to the national camp. It will continue. The wrestlers will begin training only after they complete their quarantine period of 14 days," Tomar added.

All the wrestlers assembled for the camp on September 1.

Earlier Asian and Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat, the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, tested positive ahead of the national sports awards ceremony last week, where she was to receive the Khel Ratna.

Vinesh, who competes in 53kg category, has tested negative in the latest examination but will continue to remain in isolation as a precautionary measure.