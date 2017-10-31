English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Tiger Woods Announces Return to Action in November
Tiger Woods will make his latest return from long-term injury at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next month, the former world number one confirmed on Monday.
Tiger Woods. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Los Angeles: Tiger Woods will make his latest return from long-term injury at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next month, the former world number one confirmed on Monday.
The 14-time major champion has not played since February after a recurrence of back problems which forced him to miss the 2015-2016 season.
"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," said Woods, who also made his last comeback at the tournament in Albany which benefits his charity foundation.
Woods is included in an 18-man field which features many of world golf's elite, including world number one Dustin Johnson and world number two Jordan Spieth.
Woods has not played a competitive round since firing a 77 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.
Woods withdrew from the event the next day and underwent another back operation in April, his fourth back surgery in all, that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Since then Woods has posted videos during his battle to regain fitness, most recently footage of him firing a "stinger" shot with a long iron.
During his latest injury layoff, Woods served as a US team assistant captain at the Presidents Cup last month where said he was uncertain if he would ever return to competitive golf.
The golf superstar has also battled demons in his private life, and was arrested for driving under the influence in May after being found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz by the side of the road near his home in Florida.
Woods, who was found to have five drugs including the powerful opioid hydrocodone in his system, later revealed he underwent professional treatment to help him manage his medications.
Woods last week pleaded guilty to reckless driving following the May incident.
Under a plea agreement reached in Palm Beach County, north of Miami, Woods will avoid jail time unless he commits major violations of his probation.
The plea deal requires Woods to spend one year on probation, pay a $250 fine, perform 50 hours' community service, and complete "DUI (driving under the influence) school".
Woods, whose 79 career PGA Tour wins are three shy of Sam Snead's all-time record, has not won a major title since the 2008 US Open and has not won any event since the 2013 World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational.
The 14-time major champion has not played since February after a recurrence of back problems which forced him to miss the 2015-2016 season.
"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," said Woods, who also made his last comeback at the tournament in Albany which benefits his charity foundation.
Woods is included in an 18-man field which features many of world golf's elite, including world number one Dustin Johnson and world number two Jordan Spieth.
Woods has not played a competitive round since firing a 77 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.
Woods withdrew from the event the next day and underwent another back operation in April, his fourth back surgery in all, that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Since then Woods has posted videos during his battle to regain fitness, most recently footage of him firing a "stinger" shot with a long iron.
During his latest injury layoff, Woods served as a US team assistant captain at the Presidents Cup last month where said he was uncertain if he would ever return to competitive golf.
The golf superstar has also battled demons in his private life, and was arrested for driving under the influence in May after being found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz by the side of the road near his home in Florida.
Woods, who was found to have five drugs including the powerful opioid hydrocodone in his system, later revealed he underwent professional treatment to help him manage his medications.
Woods last week pleaded guilty to reckless driving following the May incident.
Under a plea agreement reached in Palm Beach County, north of Miami, Woods will avoid jail time unless he commits major violations of his probation.
The plea deal requires Woods to spend one year on probation, pay a $250 fine, perform 50 hours' community service, and complete "DUI (driving under the influence) school".
Woods, whose 79 career PGA Tour wins are three shy of Sam Snead's all-time record, has not won a major title since the 2008 US Open and has not won any event since the 2013 World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Wednesday 12 December , 2018
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding: Antilla Decked Up to Welcome Guests
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Wednesday 12 December , 2018 Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding: Antilla Decked Up to Welcome Guests
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar Shares Emotional Posts After Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Says I Gave Away Everything
- Ben Is Back Movie Review: A Heartbreaking Film About Addiction & How It Affects Families
- Meet The Manipur Startup Recreating Tea With Grandma's Secret Recipes Filled With Nostalgia
- Roma Movie Review: A Film of Great Beauty and Genuine Feeling
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 From Honor, Realme, Xiaomi And More to Buy This Christmas
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results