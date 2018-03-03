English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Tiger Woods Commits to Two More Events Before Masters
Tiger Woods has committed to playing consecutive weeks at the next two PGA Tour events in what will likely be his final tournaments ahead of next month's U.S. Masters, the former world number one said on Friday
Tiger Woods. (Getty Images)
Tiger Woods has committed to playing consecutive weeks at the next two PGA Tour events in what will likely be his final tournaments ahead of next month's U.S. Masters, the former world number one said on Friday.
Woods, who has played three official events since returning this year after spinal fusion surgery 10 months ago, said on Twitter that he will be at next week's Valspar Championship followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The commitment to Valspar, which is held in Palm Harbor, Florida, is somewhat surprising given that Woods, 42, has never played the event before.
He was, however, widely expected to be at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he is an eight-times winner. It will be Woods' first start in the event since 2013.
Woods had the most encouraging result of his comeback at last week's Honda Classic where he earned a share of 12th place. It marked his best PGA Tour result since a tie for 10th at the 2015 Wyndham Championship.
Woods, who is ranked 389th in the world rankings, has said he needs more "tournament reps" to be ready for the Masters but eligibility issues will limit the number of events he can play between now and April.
The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event is held the week following the Arnold Palmer Invitational but Woods is not eligible as it consists of the world's top 64 players as of March 11.
The following week is the Houston Open, which is the final Masters tuneup, but Woods has never played the event or the week before the year's first major, which will be played at Augusta National from April 5-8.
Also Watch
Woods, who has played three official events since returning this year after spinal fusion surgery 10 months ago, said on Twitter that he will be at next week's Valspar Championship followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The commitment to Valspar, which is held in Palm Harbor, Florida, is somewhat surprising given that Woods, 42, has never played the event before.
He was, however, widely expected to be at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he is an eight-times winner. It will be Woods' first start in the event since 2013.
Woods had the most encouraging result of his comeback at last week's Honda Classic where he earned a share of 12th place. It marked his best PGA Tour result since a tie for 10th at the 2015 Wyndham Championship.
Woods, who is ranked 389th in the world rankings, has said he needs more "tournament reps" to be ready for the Masters but eligibility issues will limit the number of events he can play between now and April.
The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event is held the week following the Arnold Palmer Invitational but Woods is not eligible as it consists of the world's top 64 players as of March 11.
The following week is the Houston Open, which is the final Masters tuneup, but Woods has never played the event or the week before the year's first major, which will be played at Augusta National from April 5-8.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI in Wellington: Munro, Williamson Take Kiwis Past 50
- Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Indian Wells, Miami With Injury
- Watch: This Fan's Musical Tribute To Sridevi In Mumbai Local Is Soul Stirring
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist