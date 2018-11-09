Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge

Tiger Woods will launch his 2018-19 competitive season later this month at the Hero World Challenge which he will be headlining along with world number one Justin Rose.The Hero World Challenge field features players from six countries and includes four of the top five and 16 of the top 23 players in the world, Woods announced Thursday.Two exemptions will be issued at a later date to round out the 18-player field.The invitational event runs from November 29 to December 2 and will be held in the Bahamas for the fourth straight year.Tournament host Woods launched the Hero Challenge with his father in 1999.It will be the first official competition for the 14-time major winner Woods since the the US lost to Europe in the Ryder Cup in September. Woods finished a woeful 0-4 at the Ryder Cup taking his all-time record in the event to 13-21-3.The former world number one, who is ranked 13th in the world, will take on Phil Mickelson on November 23 in a one-on-one exhibition in Las Vegas for $9 million.Woods won the Tour Championship in September, his first PGA Tour win since August 2013.