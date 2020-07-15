Tiger Woods Lauds 'Black Lives Matter' Movement ahead of Comeback

Tiger Woods has praised the 'Black Lives Matter' movement that has been going on across different parts of the world following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel in May.

Floyd, aged 46, shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe" on May 25.

Woods feels society grows when people ask for change and that is what is happening throughout the world right now.

"I think change is fantastic, as long as we make the changes without hurting the innocent, and unfortunately that has happened," Wood told reporters as per Daily Mail.

"Hopefully, that doesn't happen going forward, but a movement and change is how society develops. That's how we grow and move forward. That's how we have fairness.

"Hopefully, we don't lose any more innocent lives, as we moved to a better place socially," he added.

Woods will be seen back on the golf course on Thursday as he gears up for the Memorial Tournament in Ohio. He last featured in an event in February when he took part in the Genesis Invitational in LA.

A lot of changes will be on offer for Woods in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The 15-time major winner is used to having fans cheer his every shot but this time, there would be absolutely no one besides the people involved in the game.

"It's not just that everything looks different, but the energy is clearly different," Woods said. "There's nothing to feed off. You make a big putt or a big par, or a big chip or hit a hell of a shot, there's no-one there.

"All the distractions, the noise, the excitement, the energy. It's just a silent and different world," he added.