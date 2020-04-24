SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Trash Talking Already Ahead of Charity Golf Showdown

Tiger Woods (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tiger Woods (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are yet to have the dates for their charity golf showdown but have begun trash talking.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
Share this:

Miami: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson haven't set a date for their charity golf showdown alongside NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, but the trash talk is already abundant.

Woods, a 15-time major winner and the reigning Masters champion, told sponsor GolfTV on Thursday that group text messages between the famed foursome have been heavy on bragging rights over championships capured.

"There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth," Woods said.

"Whether it's 'I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls,' because he has more Super Bowls than my partner or, 'I've got more majors than Phil, so I'm going to have to have a truck come up to the first tee and U-Haul it out,' we've had banter back and forth, and it has been fantastic.

"It's typical us. It's what we do. We like to give out the needle and to give out the needle you've got to be able to take it. It has been fun and it'll be like that when we play, when we compete."

The Match: Champions for Charity was announced on Wednesday, with no date, location or format revealed, although Woods confirmed he and retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Manning will face six-time Super Bowl winner Brady, the New England Patriots legend who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, and Mickelson, a five-time major winner.

Mickelson defeated Woods in extra holes to win a $9 million one-on-one showdown in November 2018 at Las Vegas.

"After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning)," Mickelson tweeted. "I'm bringing a (goat emoji for Greatest of All Time). @TomBrady - Ready to hit (bombs)?"

The event will be used as a fundraiser for coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

"We're coming together to help other people," Woods said. "We're coming together to showcase golf in a different way, but it's about charity. That's the reason why we're all doing this."

The event, which must be approved by the US PGA Tour, could show how a foursome can compete in a televised event with no spectators and observe social distancing safeguards to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

The PGA Tour is looking at ending what would be a three-month hiatus on June 11 at Fort Worth, Texas, with no spectators.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres