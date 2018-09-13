English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Tiger Woods Set to Play Host Again at Bahamas Invitational
Tiger Woods announced plans to compete in his invitational-only Bahamas tournament, with India-based Hero MotorCorp renewing sponsorship for the Hero World Challenge.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Tiger Woods announced plans to compete in his invitational-only Bahamas tournament, with India-based Hero MotorCorp renewing sponsorship for the Hero World Challenge.
Woods, a 14-time major champion, shared ninth at the par-72 Albany layout last December to begin a successful comeback season from spinal fusion surgery at the event.
This year, Woods has six top-six finishes, including a runner-up effort at last month's PGA Championship and a share of sixth at July's British Open.
But he still has not won any title in five years and has not won a major since the 2008 US Open.
Woods announced the sponsorship extension and said he would again host a world-class 18-player event at the 7,302-yard Albany course from November 29-December 2.
"The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world's best golfers year after year," Woods said. "We are very excited to continue growing the Hero World Challenge at Albany."
The 72-hole event offers $3.5 million in prize money, $1 million to the winners, and world ranking points.
Woods, a 14-time major champion, shared ninth at the par-72 Albany layout last December to begin a successful comeback season from spinal fusion surgery at the event.
This year, Woods has six top-six finishes, including a runner-up effort at last month's PGA Championship and a share of sixth at July's British Open.
But he still has not won any title in five years and has not won a major since the 2008 US Open.
Woods announced the sponsorship extension and said he would again host a world-class 18-player event at the 7,302-yard Albany course from November 29-December 2.
"The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world's best golfers year after year," Woods said. "We are very excited to continue growing the Hero World Challenge at Albany."
The 72-hole event offers $3.5 million in prize money, $1 million to the winners, and world ranking points.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled
- Apple iPhone XS, XS Max eSIM Support Explained: What is an eSIM And How to Get One
- This Woman's Story on How She Fell in Love With Mumbai During Ganesh Chaturthi Will Warm Your Hearts
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- The Colorful Apple iPhone XR Hasn't Exactly Been Designed to be Affordable
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...