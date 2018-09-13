Tiger Woods Set to Play Host Again at Bahamas Invitational

Tiger Woods announced plans to compete in his invitational-only Bahamas tournament, with India-based Hero MotorCorp renewing sponsorship for the Hero World Challenge.Woods, a 14-time major champion, shared ninth at the par-72 Albany layout last December to begin a successful comeback season from spinal fusion surgery at the event.This year, Woods has six top-six finishes, including a runner-up effort at last month's PGA Championship and a share of sixth at July's British Open.But he still has not won any title in five years and has not won a major since the 2008 US Open.Woods announced the sponsorship extension and said he would again host a world-class 18-player event at the 7,302-yard Albany course from November 29-December 2."The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world's best golfers year after year," Woods said. "We are very excited to continue growing the Hero World Challenge at Albany."The 72-hole event offers $3.5 million in prize money, $1 million to the winners, and world ranking points.