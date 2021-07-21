Tiger Woods Talks Golf, Life as Footage Emerges from Video Shot Day Before High-speed Crash

New footage from a TV series that was filmed the day before Tiger Woods’ career-threatening car crash in California earlier this year, has been released. The first episode of the Golf Digest web series “A Round With Tiger: Celebrity Lessons,” released on Tuesday, shows Woods, 45, teaching other celebrities the game, including Jada Pinkett Smith, comedian David Spade and NBA All Star Dwyane Wade. The four-part miniseries was filmed in February earlier this year at the Golden State’s Rolling Hills Country Club and it was the day before Woods’ horrific car crash, near Rancho Palos Verdes area, a message at the beginning of the premiere episode says.

“The content was captured in February, the day before Tiger had his unfortunate car accident, from which he is still recovering," the message states. In the first episode, the 82-time PGA Tour winner and Pinkett Smith reflect on his steadfast determination in coming back from both a string of golf-related injuries, and personal turmoil, such as the slew of extramarital affairs revealed a decade ago among others.

According to People.com report, in the premiere episode of the series Woods humbly responded when Pinkett Smith gushed about his triumph at the 2019 edition of The Masters at Augusta National. It was his first major championship in over a decade. Pinkett Smith recalled how her actor husband Will Smith called to say, “turn on the television”, Tiger’s about to make history.” The actress, screenwriter and producer did watch him etch history and said to herself, “Tiger’s back! Like, he did it!"

“I don’t see it like that,” replied Woods in the 23-minute episode, Pinkett Smith lavished him with praise for his steely determination.

When the actress brought up his family workouts with his daughter and son (Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods). “I need to have a little bit of help," Woods replied, before adding that it “Sucks getting older.”

Pinkett Smith was quick to respond by saying she likes the “wisdom” which comes with it (age). To which the three-time US Open champion replied that she’s right about the wisdom part of it, but the body he quips, “I’ve had 10 operations,” he added.

One day after filming the episode, on February 23, Woods was involved in a single vehicle car accident. According to the crash report, the golf legend was unconscious and suffered major injuries to his leg. He underwent surgery for the multiple leg injuries and has been in recovery since then.

