1-MIN READ

Tigers Edge Port Adelaide, Advance To Aussie Rules Final

Dustin Martin and Kane Lambert kicked two goals each Friday to lead defending champion Richmond over Port Adelaide 6.10 (46) to 6.4 (40) in a rainsoaked Australian Football League semifinal match at Adelaide Oval.

The Tigers will play the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal match between the Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats in next Saturday’s grand final, with Richmond attempting to win its third Aussie rules title in four years.

Port Adelaide, which finished in first place during the shortened regular season, was attempting to reach its first grand final since 2007.

  • First Published: October 16, 2020, 17:18 IST
