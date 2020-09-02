Tigers OF JaCoby Jones Gets Hit By Pitch, Fractures Hand

MILWAUKEE: Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday against Milwaukee.

Jones was leading off the eighth inning with the Tigers ahead 6-1 when he was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the reliever’s major league debut.

Bickford hit each of the first two batters he faced: Jones and Emilio Bonifacio.

Jones immediately left the game. The Tigers later announced he had fractured his hand.

Coming into the day, Jones was batting .274 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games.

Also Watch AIIMS Shuts OPD In Face Of Rising COVID-19 Cases In Delhi | CNN News18

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports