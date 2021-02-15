News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Timberlake Lifts Towson Past Northeastern 68-57
1-MIN READ

Timberlake Lifts Towson Past Northeastern 68-57

Timberlake Lifts Towson Past Northeastern 68-57

Nicolas Timberlake had a careerhigh 22 points as Towson ended its eightgame losing streak, getting past Northeastern 6857 on Sunday.

TOWSON, Md.: Nicolas Timberlake had a career-high 22 points as Towson ended its eight-game losing streak, getting past Northeastern 68-57 on Sunday.

Jakigh Dottin had 13 points for Towson (4-13, 3-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Solomon Uyaelunmo had seven rebounds.

Northeastern totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyson Walker had 16 points for the Huskies (9-7, 8-2). Jason Strong added 13 points. Shaquille Walters had 12 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Huskies with the win. Northeastern defeated Towson 76-67 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...