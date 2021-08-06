Time for Chak De Part 2? India's Real Coach Sjoerd Marijne Asks 'Reel' Coach Shah Rukh Khan

The chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, Sjoerd Marijne thanked Bollywood star and reel coach of the team Shah Rukh Khan and asked if there can be a part 2 of his hit movie ‘Chak de India!’.

Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted after India’s loss, saying that the women’s team have all the reasons to hold their held high.

“Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory," he tweeted.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Quote-tweeting SRK’s post, the real Indian women’s hockey team coach said: “Thank you SRK for all the love! It’s great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It’s time for Chak De part 2, what say?"

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It’s great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It’s time for Chak De part 2, what say? 😊 https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

Earlier, he said tweeted that even though his team may not have won a medal at Tokyo 2020 but his players did achieve something bigger as they inspired the country to dream of success at the Olympics.

ALSO READ | Won Something Bigger, Inspired Millions of Girls That Dreams Can Come True: Indian Women’s Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne

India went down 4-3 to Great Britain in a closely-fought bronze medal playoff on Friday despite fighting back from a two-goal deficit. The team led 3-2 at half-time but the British came back strongly in the second half and denied them a historic medal in only their third appearance in the Olympics since women’s hockey made its debut in 1980 at Moscow.

Marijne’s team stunned everyone by making it to the semifinal by beating mighty Australia, world No. 2, in the quarterfinal after scrapping through the preliminary round, and though they went down to Argentina in the semis and Great Britain, the team came up with a fighting display in all its matches and had more than a billion lauding the effort.

India vs Great Britain: Highlights | Match Report

Asked what was his message to the team after the defeat, Marijne told the media he told them he was proud of their performance.

“The first emotion is about losing… yeah you want to win but, really, I feel proud. Pride. I’m proud of the girls, how they again showed their fight and skills. Normally when (the) Indian women’s team are 2-0 down, it always becomes 3-0, 4-0… but now they kept fighting. We came back in the match, we were even one-up," Marijne was quoted as saying by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

He said the girls should be proud that they achieved something bigger than a medal.

“And I said to the girls, ‘Listen, I can’t take away your tears. No words will help for that. We didn’t win the medal, but I think we achieved something bigger, and it’s inspiring a country and make the country proud (sic).’ And I’ve shown many messages of people who were saying that, and I think the world has seen another Indian team, and I’m really proud of that," Marijne added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here