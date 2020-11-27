Timme, Kispert Lead No. 1 Gonzaga Past Auburn 90-67

FORT MYERS, Fla.: Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn 90-67 on Friday in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzagas highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.

Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1), which is replacing five starters from last season.

A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs (2-0) started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m.

An 11-0 run gave Gonzaga an early 16-6 lead. The sequence featured a three-point play by Timme, a 3-pointer by Jay Ayayi, a steal and slam by Suggs and a 3-pointer by Kispert.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 17 points in the first half and had a 49-35 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, another 11-0 run made it 74-47 and the margin went as high as 30 points.

FEW VS. SEC

While this was the first meeting between Auburn and Gonzaga, the Bulldogs’ Mark Few is 3-1 when coaching against Bruce Pearl. Overall, Few is 12-8 vs. SEC teams. Amazingly, the Bulldogs only have played a Southeastern Conference school once in the NCAA Tournament. That was in 2017 when Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 to reach the national title game, which it lost to North Carolina.

NEXT UP

Another Power Five opponent awaits Gonzaga, which faces No. 15 West Virginia in Indianapolis site of this years Final Four on Wednesday.

Auburn plays at Central Florida on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25