Timothy Weah Makes His Injury Return For French Club Lille

Timothy Weah (Photo Credit : AP)

US international Timothy Weah made his comeback from injury as a late substitute for French club Lille on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Weah came on in the 78th minute for Turkey forward Burak Yilmaz in a 1-0 win at Reims. He had a chance to score during stoppage time when he broke into the penalty area down the right but missed the target.

Weah suffered a torn hamstring on Feb. 16 against Marseille on his return to competition with Lille, after a six-month layoff due to the same injury.

Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

