Tirana To Host 1st Europa Conference League Final In 2022

NYON, Switzerland: The national soccer stadium in Albania was chosen Thursday to host the first final of a new European club competition.

UEFA said the 22,500-seat Arena Kombtare in Tirana will stage the inaugural Europa Conference League final in May 2022.

The competition launches next season as the third tier in the pyramid of European competitions, behind the Champions League and Europa League. It was created to help countries whose teams rarely reach the group stage of the two existing competitions.

Teams from all 55 UEFA member countries will enter the Europa Conference League, which will have qualifying rounds, a 32-team group stage and knockout rounds.

The entry list foresees the sixth-place team at the end of this season in Europes four highest-ranked leagues Spain, England, Germany and Italy entering the Europa Conference League at the qualifying playoff stage.

The format means a team could play in all three club competitions in the same season.

A team eliminated in Champions League qualifying could transfer into the Europa League. Third-place teams in Europa League groups then move into a playoff round in the Europa Conference League with a place in its last-16 at stake.

The Europa Conference League champion in Tirana will earn a place in the next seasons Europa League, which will cut its group stage from 48 teams to 32 from 2021.

