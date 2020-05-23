Tired of Cyber Bullying, Hana Kimura Dies Aged 22 after Posting Photos of Self Harm and Suicide Note

Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura passed away at the age of 22, after posting images of self harm and a suicide note on social media.

Kimura had posted images of self mutilation on Twitter along with the message: "Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I'm dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, 'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Hana post suggest that she had been subject to abuse from fans and critics on social media.

Japanese wrestling promotion Stardom confirmed the news with a statement on their website.

"Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Hana was a second-generation star and daughter of Kyoko Kimura.

Wishes poured in from all around the world for Kimura.

Hana Kimura just passed away. There are no other details at the moment but this is a death that can be blamed on the cruelty of social media and it's a subject that really needs addressing. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 23, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.



Hana was a beautiful and talented star!

Words are powerful.

Please be kind.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020