SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tired of Cyber Bullying, Hana Kimura Dies Aged 22 after Posting Photos of Self Harm and Suicide Note

Hana Kimura (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Hana Kimura (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura, who had been victim to online bullying, passed away at the age of 22.

Share this:

Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura passed away at the age of 22, after posting images of self harm and a suicide note on social media.

Kimura had posted images of self mutilation on Twitter along with the message: "Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I'm dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, 'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Hana post suggest that she had been subject to abuse from fans and critics on social media.

Japanese wrestling promotion Stardom confirmed the news with a statement on their website.

"Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Hana was a second-generation star and daughter of Kyoko Kimura.

Wishes poured in from all around the world for Kimura.



Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading