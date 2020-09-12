Titans Add Cornerback Adoree' Jackson To Injury Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: The Tennessee Titans added starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to their injury report after he was limited at practice Friday.

Coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters before practice, which was held on the Titans’ indoor field with no media present. The Titans open the season Monday night at Denver.

The Titans also were without a pair of starting offensive linemen Friday with right tackle Dennis Kelly and left guard Rodger Saffold both out. But their absences were not related to an injury.

Linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. also did not practice after being limited by a knee issue on Thursday. He did not pass his physical until Sept. 5 and practiced this week for the first time since signing as a free agent in March. Offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand) and outside linebacker Derick Roberson (knee) did not practice either.

The Titans did get wide receiver Corey Davis back practicing fully after being limited Thursday by an injury. Safety Kenny Vaccaro also practiced fully after missing Thursday for non-injury reasons. Running back Darrynton Evans was limited a second straight day by a hamstring issue.

