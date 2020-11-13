Titans Receiver Playing Vs. Colts Day After Death Of Brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Tennessee wide receiver Corey Davis is playing Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South showdown a day after his older brother died of a rare form of kidney cancer.

Davis did not practice Wednesday, hours after his brother Titus, 27, died. The Titans (6-2) already are without wide receiver Adam Humphries, who missed his second straight game still in the concussion protocol.

The Titans also will have a third different punter in as many games. Trevor Daniel, signed to the practice squad last weekend, was promoted earlier Thursday and will punt after Ryan Allen was deactivated. Allen made his Titans’ debut last week after being signed with three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern on injured reserve.

The Titans also scratched cornerback Adoree Jackson, long snapper Matt Orzech, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive end Matt Dickerson. Long snapper Matt Overton also was promoted from the practice squad for this game.

The Colts will have wide receiver T.Y. Hilton available after a groin injury kept him out of last week’s loss to Baltimore. Indianapolis also deactivated quarterback Jacob Eason, cornerback Tremon Smith, defensive end Ben Banogu, tight end Jack Dole and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

