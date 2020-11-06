Titans Sign Snapper Matt Orzech Off Dolphins' Practice Squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: The Tennessee Titans have signed long snapper Matt Orzech off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

The Titans signed Orzech on Thursday. He won’t be able to complete the COVID-19 testing protocol until Monday, so Tennessee has a roster exemption until then. Long snapper Matt Overton, currently on the Titans’ practice squad, is likely to be activated to play against Chicago on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Orzech originally went undrafted out of Azusa Pacific in 2019 and signed initially with Baltimore. He was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville before the season opener and played 16 games for the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Orzech after training camp this year, and he signed with Miami’s practice squad.

The Titans waived veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley on Tuesday after 135 games played with the franchise.

NOTES: OLB Jadeveon Clowney missed a second straight day of practice with an injured knee. Right tackle Dennis Kelly also did not practice Thursday for a second straight day. WR Adam Humphries (concussion protocol), three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern (wrist) and DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) did not practice. WR A.J. Brown, who practiced Wednesday, did not practice Thursday because of an injured knee.

