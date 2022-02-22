TN CM MK Stalin Congratulates Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa for Win over Magnus Carlsen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin extended his congratulations to chess prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa who defeated chess legend, Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of rapid online chess competition, Airthings Masters.

The Chief Minister in a statement on social media said, “My heartiest Congratulations to 16-year-old Grandmaster, R. Pragngnanandhaa from Tamil Nadu, who has surprised the world by defeating the world’s best chess player Carlsen who had defeated Supercomputer and who he had admired. May you get many more victories."

It may be noted that Viswanathan Anand and Harikrishna are the only other Indian players who have defeated Carlsen.

