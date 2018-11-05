'To See Juventus Play Bayern Every Week Will be Boring' — UEFA President Plays Down Super League Threat

With recent reports emerged about the traditional powerhouses clubs of European football looking to form a breakaway European Super League, the UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said he will do all he can to oppose it.According to a report in German magazine Der Spiegel, the plans for the European Super League which is pioneered by 11 founding members namely, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich remain intact.The report further stated that all the teams involved had thought about signing a ‘binding team sheet’ and put their efforts behind the European Super League beginning 2021."It would damage football worldwide," Ceferin told Kicker. "It would be boring. To see Juventus vs Bayern every week would be more boring than let's say Juventus vs Torino. It's no question for me that I will fight and do all I can against such a league for as long as I am here."If we are talking about a closed system, we can forget about solidarity and the development of football. In the long run, the clubs would be the losers."Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, though has rejected all reports about the Germans being in the knowhow of such plans."I am not aware of any Super League news," he was quoted as saying by kicker. "We neither have any knowledge about this nor have we participated in any talks. That's out of the question for us."Earlier in the month, honorary chairman of the European Club Association, Rummenigge had said "I'm confused about the coverage,""The fact is, no European club has ever approached the topic of a Super League."We (Bayern) stand totally behind our membership in the Bundesliga and also in the UEFA competitions."We have never questioned that. We will check this over the next few days with our lawyers."I can only say that the whole (Spiegel) article has a tabloid style, containing half-truths and untruths, which do not correspond to the facts," he added scathingly.