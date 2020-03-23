English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
To The Real Heroes: Indian Sportspersons Show Support to Those Fighting Coronavirus on Janata Curfew

Virender Sehwag, Bajrang Punia, Anil Kumble, Mirabai Chanu, HIma Das and Heena Sidhu showed support to those in the essential services fighting COVID-19.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 7:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Sportspersons joined the nation on Sunday to salute those in the essential services working overtime to fight COVID-19, by clapping for them or sharing messages and videos of gratitude on social media.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share his gratitude."A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly .May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih," he tweeted.


Star wrestler Bajrang Punia also tweeted with a video of claps and bells reverberating in his locality. "I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you," he said in a tweet.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble also took to Twitter to express his thanks.

"Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight," he tweeted.


Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also tweeted: "Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free." He was seen clapping from his balcony with wife and kids.


Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and star sprinter Hima Das also chipped in as they were also seen clapping from the SAI centre in Patiala. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat also posted a video of her mother beating a steel plate with a spoon.


In another tweet, she posted, "Salute to all those who are working tirelessly. What a feeling to see India on a united front against this battle.!! "


Shooter Heena Sidhu also shared a video along with a tweet: "Here is the video from my balcony! What atmosphere!! Thankyou everyone for fighting back and our heartfelt appreciation to all those who are fighting this disease by putting their lives on the line."


Indian men's hockey coach Sjoerd Marjine also posted a video of all the players clapping at their training centre in Bengaluru.

