'To Two of My Fav': Sania Mirza Wishes Waqar Younis, Wife on their Wedding Anniversary

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Wednesday wished former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis and his wife Faryal Waqar on their 21st wedding anniversary. Quote-tweeting Faryal, who wrote a post dedicated to the married life of Waqar and herself, Sania wished her 'favourite couple'.

Awee.. happy anniversary to two of my fav ♥️ https://t.co/GfBdrMdl2O— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 10, 2021

In her tweet, Faryal said even though the couple spends so much of time away from each other because of Waqar's professional commitments, she has hung around because the former Pakistani speedster made her proud for what he did and who he was.

Happy 21st anniversary.We spend so much time apart as we always seem 2 come 2nd 2 ur passion 4 work,I’m still hanging around bc u make me proud of what u do & who u r.I wouldn’t have it any other way. So 4 all the sacrifices, good & bad times,4 all the times to come❤️@waqyounis99 pic.twitter.com/n6pgsoV6GZ— Faryal Waqar (@DrFaryalWaqar) February 10, 2021

Elated by the tweet, Waqar, too, quote-tweeted her wife and said, "Stop, do you want to make me cry."Waqar expressed his love for the wife and thanked her "for all the sacrifices."

“Bus Kar Paglii Abb Rulaa Ge Kya” LOVE💓you always. Thank you for all the sacrifices🙏🏽. Happy 21st Wedding anniversary. #MissigYou #HappyWeddingAnniversary https://t.co/f5dJ8ocDP7— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 10, 2021

Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, had tested positive for Coronavirus last month. Later, she shared her ordeal on social mediaand asked everyone to take all the precautions. She has finally recovered from the deadly virus.

"I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it ..we must do everything we can to protect our friends and family.. wear your masks,wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together," she added.

In January 2020, the India's tennis ace had a dream return to the court, winning the WTA Hobart International trophy with her partner Nadiia Kichenok. This was 33-year-old's first professional tournament after a gap of two years due to pregnancy. Months later, in an interview with Manorama, Sania had said that staying healthy and fit was her topmost priority.

Sania said she had gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy and it took her four months to lose it. But she was motivated throughout the process because she wanted her son to watch her play at a big tournament. "And with Serena Williams and Kil Clisjters making a comeback after having a baby, there was enough inspiration around," she was quoted as saying by Manorama.