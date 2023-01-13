'Feel so Blessed to Have Lived my Dream': Sania Mirza Shares Emotional Note Ahead of Final Australian Open

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza posted a heartfelt note ahead of her final Australian Open. Mirza, who is widely regarded as India’s greatest women’s tennis player, last week announced that she will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she bagged the women’s doubles crown in 2016.

The 36-year-old released an emotional note on Instagram where she talked about her career and confirmed that the 2023 Australian Open is going to be her last grand slam.

“Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on to a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little :). The fight for our dreams began at 6!” Sania wrote.

Mirza said that winning a medal for the country has been her biggest honour.

“With a lot of hope despite all the odds stacked against us, we dared to dream of playing in a Grand Slam some day and of representing our country with honour at the highest level in sport. As I look back at my career now, not only did I get to play well over half a century of Grand Slam tournaments but I was fortunate enough to win a bunch of them, too, with God’s grace. To win medals for my country has been my biggest honour and I feel truly humbled to have been able to stand up on the podium. knowing that the tri color had been raised high to be seen and respected by millions all over the world all because of something that I was privileged enough to achieve have tears in my eyes and goosebumps even as I type this"

“I feel so blessed to have lived my dream while achieving my goals with my family by my side. It’s been 20 years of being a professional athlete and 30 years of being a tennis player. It’s basically all I’ve known throughout my life,” she wrote.

Mirza, who has been dealing with a lingering calf injury, had planned to retire at the end of the 2022 season but an elbow injury in August ruled her out of the U.S. Open.

She further wrote about the importance of the Australian Open in her career which is the reason it would be the perfect grand slam to bid adieu.

“My Grand Slam journey started with the Australian Open back in 2005. So it goes without saying that this would be the most perfect Grand Slam to end my career with,” wrote Sania.

“As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost. I take pride in everything I have been able to achieve over the last 20 years of my professional career and I am so grateful for the memories that I have been able to create. The greatest memory that I will carry with me for a life time is that of the pride and happiness that I saw on the faces of my fellow countrymen and supporters each time I achieved victory and reached milestones in my long career," she said.

The legendary tennis star said that her son needs her more than ever at this stage of life.

“Life must move on and I don’t think this is the end but, in fact, a beginning of many different memories to be created, dreams to be achieved and new goals to be set. My son needs me more than ever now and I can’t wait to live a slightly quieter and calmer life while giving him more of my time than I have been able to give so far. Like they say. Game Set Celebrate. Here’s to new beginnings. Love,” she concluded.

