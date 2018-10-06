Today's Google Doodle Marks the Commencement of 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

The Google Doodle on Saturday, October 6, 2018, celebrates the commencement of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.The event sees participants from over 200 countries and marks the start of the careers of young athletes between the ages of 15-18 years.The doodle sees an animated young bird compete in various sporting events such as weightlifting, gymnastics and swimming. The games also have an annual mascot, Pandi—a teen jaguar native to Argentina being this year’s icon.At this edition of the games, kiteboarding and BMX Freestyle Park will make their debuts, along with a new version of handball that’s played on the beach.The games will also feature mixed gender events as well as mixed National Olympic Committee events, bringing athletes from different countries together to play on the same team. Besides that, football is out, in favour of futsal — an indoor game played on a smaller hard court and involves lesser players.It is the first time Summer Youth Olympic Games are being held outside of Asia and the first Youth Games for either summer or winter to be held outside Eurasia. The previous two summer events have been held in Singapore (2010) and Nanjing, China (2014). Countries like Kosovo and South Sudan are set to make their debut at the Youth Olympics this year.India will be represented by 47 athletes at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina across 13 sports (37 disciplines) with the event coming to an end on October 18 with the closing ceremony.Some of the famous names on the list of Indian participants includes junior world cup champion Manu Bhaker, Commonwealth Games medallist shooter Mehuli Ghosh, world youth boxing champion Jyoti Gulia and world youth silver medalist Jeremy Lalrinunga in weightlifting.