Together is a Wonderful Place to Be: Pawan Saroha Shares Adorable Picture with Geeta Phogat

Geeta Phogat and Pawan Saroha are arguably the most cherished wrestling couple in the country. The duo never shies away from expressing their undying love for each other. On Thursday, the duo once again gave us couple-goals after Saroha penned down an emotional message for his wife and Olympic wrestler Geeta.

Saroha on Thursday posted a beautiful snap with Geeta, who comes from Haryana’s famous Phogta wrestling family, with an adorable caption on Twitter. In the snap, Geeta and Saroha are twinning in a blue coloured tracksuit.

Together is a wonderful place to be. @geeta_phogat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uO36VfrTOT— Pawan Saroha (@pawankumar86kg) May 13, 2021

Saroharose to fame after clinching a bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. He started his campaign in the marquee event against New Zealand’s Steve Hill. The Indian won the bout 4-0. He then defeated Scotland’s Luigi Bianco 4-0 in the quarter-finals, before losing to Tamerlan Tagziev of Canada in the semifinals. After his semi-final loss, Saroha faced Muhammad Inam of Pakistan for a bronze medal match. The tightly contested match ended 6-6, but the Indian was awarded the medal as he was the last one to score a point.

He also represented India in the Asian Games 2014 but didnot win any medal.

On the other hand, Geeta was the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. She achieved the feat at CWG in 2010, which was held in New Delhi. She was also the first female wrestler from the country to qualify for the Summer Games.

Geeta also won a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships, which was held in Canada. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championship 2012 and 2015, which wereheld in Gumi and Doha, respectively. Geeta also won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Championship in 2009 and 2011.

In 2013, she added a silver medal to her cabinet in the CWG championship.

Saroha and Geeta tied the knot in 2016 and in 2019 the duo welcomed their first child together.

