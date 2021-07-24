Tokyo Olympics: After Mirabai Chanu's Silver-winning Effort, Her Earrings Draw Attention

Pocket-sized weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created history as she clinched the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg competition. This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Olympics. Chanu lifted 87 kg in the snatch and then assured herself of the silver by lifting 115 kg in clean & jerk. But apart from her supreme strength which was at display, Chanu’s earrings — the five Olympics rings — were in focus too.

Now, Chanu has become only the second ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Karnam Malleswari had won a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Hou Zhihui of China won the gold by lifting a total of 210 kg and setting a new Olympic record. On the other hand, Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah took home the silver medal with a total lift of 194 kg.

Overall, Chanu is the fifth ever Indian female athlete to have won an individual Olympic medal. Before her, Malleswari, Saina Nehwal (Women’s singles badminton bronze, London Olympics 2012), PV Sindhu (Women’s singles badminton silver, Rio 2016) and Sakshi Malik (Wrestling bronze, Rio 2016) have achieved the feat.

