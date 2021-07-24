CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#MaharashtraRains
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo Olympics: After Mirabai Chanu's Silver-winning Effort, Her Earrings Draw Attention
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: After Mirabai Chanu's Silver-winning Effort, Her Earrings Draw Attention

Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India in Tokyo 2020.

Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India in Tokyo 2020.

Apart from her supreme strength which was at display, Chanu's earrings -- the five Olympics rings -- were in focus too.

Pocket-sized weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created history as she clinched the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg competition. This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Olympics. Chanu lifted 87 kg in the snatch and then assured herself of the silver by lifting 115 kg in clean & jerk. But apart from her supreme strength which was at display, Chanu’s earrings — the five Olympics rings — were in focus too.

RELATED NEWS

Now, Chanu has become only the second ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Karnam Malleswari had won a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Hou Zhihui of China won the gold by lifting a total of 210 kg and setting a new Olympic record. On the other hand, Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah took home the silver medal with a total lift of 194 kg.

Overall, Chanu is the fifth ever Indian female athlete to have won an individual Olympic medal. Before her, Malleswari, Saina Nehwal (Women’s singles badminton bronze, London Olympics 2012), PV Sindhu (Women’s singles badminton silver, Rio 2016) and Sakshi Malik (Wrestling bronze, Rio 2016) have achieved the feat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 24, 2021, 12:26 IST