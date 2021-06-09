Tokyo 2020: Ankita Raina to Partner Sania Mirza in the Women’s Doubles Event

India’s highest-ranking woman tennis player Ankita Raina is all set to partner Sania Mirza at the at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s doubles event. ONGC, Ankita Raina’s employers confirmed her selection on Instagram.

Former World No. 1 Sania will make the Olympics entry on the basis of her injury-protected ranking of No. 9. As per the rule, Sania can make the doubles draw with a partner ranked in the top-300. Ankita is currently ranked No. 95 in doubles and No. 183 in singles.

Tokyo 2020 will be Sania Mirza’s fourth Olympic Games, and everytime the former world number had different partners. She partnerted Sunitha Rao for Beijing Olympics, Rushmi Chakravarthi for London Olympics and Prarthana Thombare for Rio Olympics.

Meanwhile, Sania is likely to play mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna.

In the ATP Rankings, Bopanna is presently ranked 40th.

Bopanna is also projected to qualify for the men’s doubles event, where he will partner Divij Sharan.

Ankita Raina, who won the bronze medal in the Asian Games, might possibly compete in the Tokyo Olympics singles draw. A wild card to the Olympics is awarded to the Asian Games gold medalist. In this situation, however, both gold and silver medalists — Wang Qiang and Zhang Shuai (both from China) — will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics based on their respective rankings of 39 and 46, allowing Raina to compete.

